Serenity Lot

Serenity Beachfront Lot is an oversized, fully landscaped piece of land with around 2.3 acres of beautiful mature palm trees and a beautiful lawn positioned approximately 641 feet from a spectacular 145 ft stretch of of beach overlooking the opalescent Bahamian waters. This lot features a 2 bedroom, 1 bath cottage, previously used as a caretaker's cottage for the adjacent ‘Serenity House’ which is also available to purchase, creating one complete and spectacular oceanfront estate. Residents of Treasure Cay are in close proximity to both Treasure Cay Resort and Bahama Beach Club, both of which offer restaurants, bars and shops amongst other amenities, whist the natural setting of the surrounding area boasts lush greenery and one of Abaco’s many spectacular blue holes. Serenity House is a majestic 5,039 square foot, two storey beachfront home which commands incredible, captivating ocean vistas. It is listed to sell at US$3,975,000 and can be viewed at MLS ID: 28934