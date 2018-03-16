高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Treasure Cay, The Bahamas - ¥11,372,402
Treasure Cay, The Bahamas

Serenity Lot

约¥11,372,402
原货币价格 $1,795,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 800
    平方英尺 (2.3 英亩)

房产描述

Serenity Beachfront Lot is an oversized, fully landscaped piece of land with around 2.3 acres of beautiful mature palm trees and a beautiful lawn positioned approximately 641 feet from a spectacular 145 ft stretch of of beach overlooking the opalescent Bahamian waters. This lot features a 2 bedroom, 1 bath cottage, previously used as a caretaker's cottage for the adjacent ‘Serenity House’ which is also available to purchase, creating one complete and spectacular oceanfront estate. Residents of Treasure Cay are in close proximity to both Treasure Cay Resort and Bahama Beach Club, both of which offer restaurants, bars and shops amongst other amenities, whist the natural setting of the surrounding area boasts lush greenery and one of Abaco’s many spectacular blue holes. Serenity House is a majestic 5,039 square foot, two storey beachfront home which commands incredible, captivating ocean vistas. It is listed to sell at US$3,975,000 and can be viewed at MLS ID: 28934

上市日期: 2017年1月25日

MLS ID: 28934

联系方式

分部：
Damianos Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Stan Sawyer
2426993900

周边设施

周边设施
联系销售团队
