This beautiful penthouse is located in Ciutat Vella district, just a few minutes from the famous Barceloneta beach and the port. It is an enormous advantage to live in the center and enjoy the full life that the city of Barcelona offers. Ciutadella Park, Soho House, The Port of Barcelona, as well as the abundant amount of restaurants and services, is what this area offers us.What defines this property is the incredible view of the sea and the city from each of its rooms. The property consists of two flats of 50 m2 and of 210 m2 that according to the project of the reform would be communicated through the elevator. In the reform project, the upper floor would be converted into three double rooms and a room open to the kitchen. The access to the large terrace with garden areas and pool is from the living room. The first floor can be allocated to the guest room with its own living room and kitchen.It is a unique piece for those who prefer to live near the center and at the same time enjoy wonderful views and all the services offered by the area.