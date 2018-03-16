This villa was built in 2015 with quality materials facing south west and 27m mooring.On the ground floor is an office, a laundry room, a beautiful kitchen Italian brand, Martini, with SMEG appliances, a living room with fireplace, a wine cellar, exit to the garden with pool, Jacuzzi and a waterfall illuminated at night.On the first floor there are three bedrooms with bathroom and dressing; and another bedroom with bathroom. Furthermore the first floor has a terrace and space for relaxation with its Hamman, lounge and press room.Extreordinary house with high quality construction.Observations: reversible air conditioning, fireplace, solar system, alarm system, electric blinds, pool, Jacuzzi, relaxation area/spa, etc.