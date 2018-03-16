高端地产新闻
在售 - Empuriabrava, Spain - ¥20,943,852
Empuriabrava, 17487 - Spain

约¥20,943,852
原货币价格 €2,690,000
独立家庭住宅

  • 7
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5877
    平方英尺

This villa was built in 2015 with quality materials facing south west and 27m mooring.On the ground floor is an office, a laundry room, a beautiful kitchen Italian brand, Martini, with SMEG appliances, a living room with fireplace, a wine cellar, exit to the garden with pool, Jacuzzi and a waterfall illuminated at night.On the first floor there are three bedrooms with bathroom and dressing; and another bedroom with bathroom. Furthermore the first floor has a terrace and space for relaxation with its Hamman, lounge and press room.Extreordinary house with high quality construction.Observations: reversible air conditioning, fireplace, solar system, alarm system, electric blinds, pool, Jacuzzi, relaxation area/spa, etc.

上市日期: 2015年10月6日

MLS ID: ALTP1131

分部：
Barcelona & Costa Brava Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Christoph Toelle
34934675810

