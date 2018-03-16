高端地产新闻
在售 - Aspen, CO, United States - ¥50,684,800
Aspen, CO, 81611 - United States

2016 Mclain Flats Road

约¥50,684,800
原货币价格 $8,000,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 7438
    平方英尺

房产描述

Savor expansive valley-wide views from every room in this pristine estate graciously situated on 8.36 acres and thoughtfully designed with timeless finishes and excellent flow. The private master suite is situated on the main level, a sanctuary of its own with phenomenal views, wet bar, his and her closets, and a cozy sitting area next to the fireplace. Upstairs consists of 4 spacious en suite guest rooms, each with vaulted ceilings and balconies. Large floor-to-ceiling windows in the great room highlight all-day sun and awe inspiring views. The patio overlooks a lush meadow and is equipped with a gas grill, speakers, spa, and fire pit making a perfect setting for year-round enjoyment. Lots of extras include an elevator, separate caretaker's quarters, chef's kitchen with butler's pantry, heated 3 car garage, hot tub, an abundance of storage, central AC with individual room controls, humidification system, five fireplaces, and wireless sound system throughout. This south-facing, enchanting residence is impeccably maintained, and all space is above grade. Private, world-class setting with easy access to Aspen in the highly coveted White Horse Springs neighborhood, this serene mountain retreat presents a rare opportunity to enjoy privacy and seclusion yet only 10 minutes to Downtown Aspen.

上市日期: 2016年8月24日

MLS ID: 145957

联系方式

分部：
Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
AnneAdare Wood
+1 9702748989

