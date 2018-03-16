2016 Mclain Flats Road

Savor expansive valley-wide views from every room in this pristine estate graciously situated on 8.36 acres and thoughtfully designed with timeless finishes and excellent flow. The private master suite is situated on the main level, a sanctuary of its own with phenomenal views, wet bar, his and her closets, and a cozy sitting area next to the fireplace. Upstairs consists of 4 spacious en suite guest rooms, each with vaulted ceilings and balconies. Large floor-to-ceiling windows in the great room highlight all-day sun and awe inspiring views. The patio overlooks a lush meadow and is equipped with a gas grill, speakers, spa, and fire pit making a perfect setting for year-round enjoyment. Lots of extras include an elevator, separate caretaker's quarters, chef's kitchen with butler's pantry, heated 3 car garage, hot tub, an abundance of storage, central AC with individual room controls, humidification system, five fireplaces, and wireless sound system throughout. This south-facing, enchanting residence is impeccably maintained, and all space is above grade. Private, world-class setting with easy access to Aspen in the highly coveted White Horse Springs neighborhood, this serene mountain retreat presents a rare opportunity to enjoy privacy and seclusion yet only 10 minutes to Downtown Aspen.