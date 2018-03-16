高端地产新闻
在售 - Naples, FL, United States - ¥17,422,900
免费询盘

Naples, FL, 34102 - United States

1601 Gulf Shore Blvd N 29/31

约¥17,422,900
原货币价格 $2,750,000
共管公寓
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2433
    平方英尺

房产描述

Enjoy this Gulf-front complex with only 32 residences on more than 6 acres. Such a low-density complex that you have the feeling of being in your very own beachfront home. Renovated to the extreme standards of a 100-year-old Cape Cod beach house, with residences 29 and 31 combined to make one fabulous home. Close to historical Naples Beach Hotel, with resident membership available for golf, tennis, spa, dining and the sunset bar. Also very convenient to popular 5th Avenue South and 3rd Street South activities. Furnishing Included

上市日期: 2017年2月7日

MLS ID: 217010745

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Cindy Thompson
2394054528

