1601 Gulf Shore Blvd N 29/31

Enjoy this Gulf-front complex with only 32 residences on more than 6 acres. Such a low-density complex that you have the feeling of being in your very own beachfront home. Renovated to the extreme standards of a 100-year-old Cape Cod beach house, with residences 29 and 31 combined to make one fabulous home. Close to historical Naples Beach Hotel, with resident membership available for golf, tennis, spa, dining and the sunset bar. Also very convenient to popular 5th Avenue South and 3rd Street South activities. Furnishing Included