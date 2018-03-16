高端地产新闻
在售 - Whitefish, MT, United States - ¥25,310,722
Whitefish, MT, 59937 - United States

1263 Spencer Ridge Rd

约¥25,310,722
原货币价格 $3,995,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 7474
    平方英尺 (60.0 英亩)

房产描述

TURNSTONE RANCH - This beautiful home in Whitefish Hills sits on 60 forested acres including a 4 acre pond. Views of Glacier National Park and Whitefish Mountain Resort off the decks and from nearly every room. The home features a gourmet kitchen, a private main floor master, state of the art lighting and audio systems, media room, wet bar, wine cellar, gym, guest quarters above garage and waterfall. Maximum privacy with no other houses or lights from this luxury wilderness retreat. For more information contact Tracy Rossi at 406-763-6808 or Scott Darkenwald at 406-212-3355 or your real estate professional.

上市日期: 2017年9月29日

MLS ID: 21711858

联系方式

分部：
Glacier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Tracy Rossi
+1 4068633060

