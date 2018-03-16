24 Niagara Dr

This opulent French provincial sited in Biltmore Forest is arranged over three levels. This imposing property teems with style, design and grand architecture. A magnificent property, it includes five bedrooms, five-and-two half baths, grand entry hall, vast dining room, fabulous kitchen and library. Enjoy exquisite finishes, superior quality, high ceilings, breathtaking terrace on the rear overlooking a garden or side terrace with wood-burning fireplace. This estate leaves nothing to desire! Elevator shaft for all three levels. 3 car garage with storage. Full custom designed and built with 10 foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and a full gourmet kitchen. Offering stunning hardwood floors, highest level of granite and marble leaving nothing to desire. The community offers a beautiful trail system, saline pool, tennis courts, basketball court and multiple parks for you to enjoy your day to day life. A must see to believe~