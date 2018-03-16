Coconut Point Villas

Coconut Point is located on the water’s edge in Carrot Bay, Tortola. It is extremely rare to find a waterfront property on Tortola these days and would usually command a princely sum to purchase. This property could be used as a large family home or as a live-in, income property, with several rental apartments and a small swimming pool.The garden is mature and well established with Royal Palms, Hibiscus, Bougainvillea and tropical fruit trees. This rare waterfront property is separated from the sandy beach and the Caribbean Sea only by a country road. The view is spectacular and stretches from St. Thomas to Sandy Spit, Jost Van Dyke.Front building downstairs comprises 2 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, large kitchen and living-area , Office, and laundry, and has large porches all along the front and next to the pool.Front building upstairs on the Western side has 1 large studio with kitchenette, large bathroom with jacuzzi tub and bidet, walk-in-closet , and a large balcony with dining table and seating area.Front building upstairs on the Eastern side is a 2 Bedroom/1 bathroom apartment, with kitchen/living area, large balcony all along the front with dining table and lounge chairs.The rearmost building, upstairs and downstairs, each has 2 bedroom/2 bathroom, kitchen/living area with breakfast bar and large balcony with seating area and dining table.All units are fully equipped and furnished and have have separate entrance-steps.Currently, the front building downstairs is used by the owner and previously, the upstairs studio had been used as the master bedroom suite.The property is registered as a BVI company and has Trade License for Apartment Rental, so the units can be rented short-term or long term . It is currently rented long term but has been rented in the past on a weekly basis for Vacationers.Property has a maintenance shed and a laundry with 2 Washers and 1 Dryer (coin-operated) to be used by the Tenants.