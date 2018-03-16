This apartment near Ibirapuera Park has an unobstructed view and well distributed, well-lit ambiances. The living area is integrated to the charming, glass covered gourmet terrace with a barbecue pit, besides a home theater and a beautiful dining room. There are three comfortable suites with air-conditioning and good cabinets in all ambiances; the master suite offers a closet and a double shower. The condominium offers many leisure areas to all ages with children care, a gourmet space, a warm pool, a squash court and a fitness space.