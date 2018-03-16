高端地产新闻
在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥7,240,575
免费询盘

São Paulo, 04003-020 - Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥7,240,575
原货币价格 R$3,750,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1840
    平方英尺 (329.0 )

房产描述

This apartment near Ibirapuera Park has an unobstructed view and well distributed, well-lit ambiances. The living area is integrated to the charming, glass covered gourmet terrace with a barbecue pit, besides a home theater and a beautiful dining room. There are three comfortable suites with air-conditioning and good cabinets in all ambiances; the master suite offers a closet and a double shower. The condominium offers many leisure areas to all ages with children care, a gourmet space, a warm pool, a squash court and a fitness space.

上市日期: 2017年3月27日

MLS ID: 31934

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Maria Clara Trancredi
+551130610000

