在售 - Dallas, TX, United States - ¥14,248,764
Dallas, TX, 75230 - United States

6123 Mimosa Lane

约¥14,248,764
原货币价格 $2,249,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 7037
    平方英尺

房产描述

Elegant French Normandy set on coveted block in Preston Hollow. Antique terra cotta entry leads to formals and great room with 20ft beamed ceilings. Open Chef’s kitchen, breakfast room, butler's pantry, and wet bar with walk in wine storage. Downstairs Master Suite with fireplace, hardwoods, access to pool. Upstairs, 4 Large secondary bedrooms each w private baths, media room plus separate game room and 2nd laundry. Undeniably, the back yard is a property highlight - an all-turf yard with pool-spa canopied by magnificent, sprawling oak. Recent Upgrades include, interior and exterior paint, hardwoods, designer paint and fixtures, mosquito nix, 2 HVAC units and more. Property Pre-inspected and ready to go.

上市日期: 2017年5月31日

MLS ID: 13631446

联系方式

分部：
Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jennifer LeLash
2147015035

周边设施

