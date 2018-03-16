6123 Mimosa Lane

Elegant French Normandy set on coveted block in Preston Hollow. Antique terra cotta entry leads to formals and great room with 20ft beamed ceilings. Open Chef’s kitchen, breakfast room, butler's pantry, and wet bar with walk in wine storage. Downstairs Master Suite with fireplace, hardwoods, access to pool. Upstairs, 4 Large secondary bedrooms each w private baths, media room plus separate game room and 2nd laundry. Undeniably, the back yard is a property highlight - an all-turf yard with pool-spa canopied by magnificent, sprawling oak. Recent Upgrades include, interior and exterior paint, hardwoods, designer paint and fixtures, mosquito nix, 2 HVAC units and more. Property Pre-inspected and ready to go.