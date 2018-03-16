高端地产新闻
在售 - Warren, CT, United States - ¥10,764,184
免费询盘

Warren, CT, 06777 - United States

32 Sheehan Road

约¥10,764,184
原货币价格 $1,699,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
葡萄酒庄园 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3739
    平方英尺

房产描述

Chic modern with heated pool and stunning views of Lake Waramaug. Walk to the beach, stroll to the Hopkins Inn or enjoy your own fantastic party hosting friends and family on the large flat lawn and huge wraparound deck. This recently renovated home is offered furnished and turnkey with 4-bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms, open floor plan and tons of natural light. Additionally, this home offers oak floors throughout, two stone fireplaces, zoned air conditioning with variable speed control, SONOS sound system and integrated security system. The kitchen features beautiful maple cabinetry, concrete farm sink and views of the lake. Located on a very peaceful dead-end road with no major roads nearby. Enjoy the sound of silence and the beauty of the lake.

上市日期: 2017年9月7日

MLS ID: 170013484

联系方式

分部：
William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jeffrey Phillips
+220 8608686600

周边设施

周边设施
联系销售团队
