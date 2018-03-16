32 Sheehan Road

Chic modern with heated pool and stunning views of Lake Waramaug. Walk to the beach, stroll to the Hopkins Inn or enjoy your own fantastic party hosting friends and family on the large flat lawn and huge wraparound deck. This recently renovated home is offered furnished and turnkey with 4-bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms, open floor plan and tons of natural light. Additionally, this home offers oak floors throughout, two stone fireplaces, zoned air conditioning with variable speed control, SONOS sound system and integrated security system. The kitchen features beautiful maple cabinetry, concrete farm sink and views of the lake. Located on a very peaceful dead-end road with no major roads nearby. Enjoy the sound of silence and the beauty of the lake.