在售 - West Palm Beach, FL, United States - ¥11,340,724
West Palm Beach, FL, 33401 - United States

400 N Flagler Dr Ph B2

约¥11,340,724
原货币价格 $1,790,000
共管公寓
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 2209
    平方英尺

房产描述

Renovated 3 Bedroom Penthouse Unit at Waterview Towers. The Penthouse Unit allows incredible views of Palm Beach to the east, downtown West Palm to the west. The Penthouse floors allow you to watch the sunrise from the east and the sunset from the balcony off the bedrooms. This property has been improved w full impact windows, top of the line kitchen appliances, new washer/dryer, custom cabinets, custom bathrooms, and porcelain flooring throughout. Waterview Towers is centrally located just across the north bridge from Palm Beach and is a full service building with the finest amenities including: 24 Hour Security, valet parking, heated pool, new exercise room, tennis & pickleball courts and an adjacent Palm Harbor marina with deli / mini market.

上市日期: 2017年12月19日

MLS ID: 17-2613

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Palm Beach Brokerage
代理经纪:
Jonathan Moss
5616627821

