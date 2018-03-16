This newly built modern villa with panoramic sea views is located in a prestigious residential area of Playa de Aro. The property has 3 floors, all connected by an "Otis" elevator, and comprises a living room with access to the terrace and pool, kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 3 of them en suite and 5 bathrooms. The breathtaking views can be enjoyed from all the rooms. Extras: Elevator, reversible air conditioning, central heating, underfloor heating, massage column shower, alarm system, pool, garage, etc.