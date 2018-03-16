高端地产新闻
在售 - Playa De Aro, Spain - ¥7,746,889
Playa De Aro, 17250 - Spain

地址暂不公布

约¥7,746,889
原货币价格 €995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 2421
    平方英尺

房产描述

This newly built modern villa with panoramic sea views is located in a prestigious residential area of Playa de Aro. The property has 3 floors, all connected by an "Otis" elevator, and comprises a living room with access to the terrace and pool, kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 3 of them en suite and 5 bathrooms. The breathtaking views can be enjoyed from all the rooms. Extras: Elevator, reversible air conditioning, central heating, underfloor heating, massage column shower, alarm system, pool, garage, etc.

上市日期: 2014年1月13日

MLS ID: PDAP0465

分部：
Barcelona & Costa Brava Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Christoph Toelle
34934675810

