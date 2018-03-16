高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Playa De Aro, Spain - ¥11,600,870
免费询盘

Playa De Aro, 17250 - Spain

地址暂不公布

约¥11,600,870
原货币价格 €1,490,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 6996
    平方英尺

房产描述

Lovely house with sea views and 12.000m2 of land located just 5 minutes from the centre of Playa de Aro and its beaches.

The ground floor has a hall, three en suite bedrooms, a garage for two cars and a storage room.

The main floor has a large living-dining room with access to the terrace with sea views, a multipurpose room with a large terrace, a fully equipped kitchen, a guest toilet, two double bedrooms, a full bathroom and a large suite.

Extras: swimming pool, oil heating, alarm, fitted wardrobes, well, electric blinds, fireplace, possibility to build a house and others.

上市日期: 2017年1月24日

MLS ID: PDAP1202

联系方式

分部：
Barcelona & Costa Brava Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Christoph Toelle
34934675810

联系方式

分部：
Barcelona & Costa Brava Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Christoph Toelle
34934675810

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_