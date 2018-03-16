Lovely house with sea views and 12.000m2 of land located just 5 minutes from the centre of Playa de Aro and its beaches.

The ground floor has a hall, three en suite bedrooms, a garage for two cars and a storage room.

The main floor has a large living-dining room with access to the terrace with sea views, a multipurpose room with a large terrace, a fully equipped kitchen, a guest toilet, two double bedrooms, a full bathroom and a large suite.

Extras: swimming pool, oil heating, alarm, fitted wardrobes, well, electric blinds, fireplace, possibility to build a house and others.