在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥57,924,603
São Paulo, 04513100 - Brazil

Avenida Hélio Pellegrino

约¥57,924,603
原货币价格 R$30,000,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 18115
    平方英尺 (2461.0 )

房产描述

Building with iconic project designed by Pablo Slementon in Vila Nova Conceição, next to Ibirapuera Park, and apartment with project by Claudia Moreira Salles. The result: a luxurious, differentiated, spacious and comfortable duplex. Social area surrounded by a balcony with exuberant gardening design, gourmet kitchen and party support. Lunch room with balcony for vegetable garden, home office, gym, home theater and private pool. On the upper floor, 4 comfortable suites, being the master with male and female closets and bathrooms, an intimate room and a huge balcony. It is in the concrete floor bedding and can be customized by the client.

上市日期: 2016年9月2日

MLS ID: GD0032

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Maria Clara Trancredi
+551130610000

