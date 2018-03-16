Avenida Hélio Pellegrino

Building with iconic project designed by Pablo Slementon in Vila Nova Conceição, next to Ibirapuera Park, and apartment with project by Claudia Moreira Salles. The result: a luxurious, differentiated, spacious and comfortable duplex. Social area surrounded by a balcony with exuberant gardening design, gourmet kitchen and party support. Lunch room with balcony for vegetable garden, home office, gym, home theater and private pool. On the upper floor, 4 comfortable suites, being the master with male and female closets and bathrooms, an intimate room and a huge balcony. It is in the concrete floor bedding and can be customized by the client.