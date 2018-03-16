861 S Penn Oak Rd

Gorgeous, custom-built home in the highly sought after community of The Woods at Gwynedd Valley. Originally built by a high-end custom builder as his personal residence as evidenced by the quality craftsmanship and countless upgrades throughout. A circular driveway leads you to the stunning entrance of this stone fa~ade of the home. Upon entering the foyer, you will immediately notice the gracious arched doorways, custom millwork, plantation shutters, curved walls and hardwood floors that continue throughout. Flanking the foyer you will discover a handsome study with wood paneling, coffered ceiling, a gas fireplace and an expansive formal dining room with wainscoting and a tray ceiling. The living room is currently configured as a music room with gas fireplace. Continue to the substantial, gourmet kitchen that boasts a granite island, tumbled marble backsplash, voluminous cabinetry with lighting below, Viking double convection oven, professional Thermador gas cooktop, top-grade SubZero with chilling drawers and a butler pantry. There is a lovely breakfast room that leads you to a patio that is perfect for outdoor entertaining. The open flow of the kitchen area into the family room is perfect for today's living. The coffered ceiling in the kitchen continues into the family room that is complete with a stone fireplace, built-ins and a wet bar. There is a built-in sound system throughout the first floor. Head to the 2nd floor via one of two staircases where you will find an amazing master suite and 3 additional en suite bedrooms as well as a large laundry room. The master suite has multiple walk-in closets, a gracious master bathroom, a sitting room with a gas fireplace and a custom-built coffee bar complete with mini fridge. The walk-up 3rd floor has an abundance of natural light and could be transformed into additional living space. The lower level is perfect living quarters for an au pair or in-laws. This level boasts a brand new custom wet bar/kitchenette, a living room area, full bathroom, sleeping quarters, a theater room and an in-home fitness center. There is an additional large room that offers a flexible space with walk-out/walk-up access to the backyard. Great for dog lovers or it could be a perfect yoga or dance studio. The home has two staircases and also provides separate entrances to the finished lower level. This lovely community offers wooded open space with walking trails. The train station is just 1 mile away.