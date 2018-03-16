44 Foxboro Rd

Nature Lovers take notice! If you are a kayak enthusiast, bird watcher, bicylist or just want to experience in town living this is the property for you. Located near the end of the desirable Foxboro Point the residence, built in 2001, fell under the thoughtful care of its current owner, a professional designer in 2012. Wonderful outdoor spaces include peaceful patio, porch and deck all with views of the Falls River estuary. The scenic CT River and Essex Harbor are just a short boat ride from the private dock. Inside lovely updates, inviting interiors and calming colors define the comfortable style of the home. A newly added addition centers a designer's kitchen in the open floor plan, circled by formal dining area, family room, living room and library. The generous first floor master bedroom suite completes the ground floor scheme.The upper floor of this 4 bedroom, 4 and a half bath home features three bedrooms, two with en suite baths, an office library and a marvelous guest suite complete with private deck and elevated river views. Should you consider more space, a huge partially finished third floor awaits. Even more space can be found in the full ceiling height basement, home to upgraded utilities, irrigation system controls, auto on generator, security system and more.Enjoy short walk to the Essex Village where you will enjoy the shops, the dining, the Connecticut River Museum and the legendary Griswold Inn.