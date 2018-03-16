This remodeled apartment has a living to 4 ambiances, a dining room and a home theater room, all lofty and full of natural lightning in demolition wood floors. The social area also has a beautiful terrace with landscaping by Mariana Castilho Barbosa. The intimate area has 4 suites, a double master suite with 2 bathrooms, 2 closets and a terrace. The property also has lightning and sound projects, a china cabinet and fine finishing, also having specialty security and parking spaces for visitors.