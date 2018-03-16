高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥22,204,431
免费询盘

São Paulo, 01422-001 - Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥22,204,431
原货币价格 R$11,500,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5317
    平方英尺 (494.0 )

房产描述

This remodeled apartment has a living to 4 ambiances, a dining room and a home theater room, all lofty and full of natural lightning in demolition wood floors. The social area also has a beautiful terrace with landscaping by Mariana Castilho Barbosa. The intimate area has 4 suites, a double master suite with 2 bathrooms, 2 closets and a terrace. The property also has lightning and sound projects, a china cabinet and fine finishing, also having specialty security and parking spaces for visitors.

上市日期: 2017年9月14日

MLS ID: 35523

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Julio Cesar Rodrigues
+55 +551130610000

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Julio Cesar Rodrigues
+55 +551130610000

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_