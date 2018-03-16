3900 John D. Harper Road

In the great state of Texas, both history and landscapes are often defined by the union of unlikely partners. One such thriving and vibrant partnership can be found at Sandow Lakes Ranch, a magnificent, unique and versatile property in the heartland of Texas. The 33,800 acres feature dichotomous elements working in perfect harmony a modern business development, vast arrays of rolling, lush grasslands, protected marsh and wetlands, and beautiful serene areas.KEY FACTS:ACREAGE33,800 Fee Simple Acres:24,435 Milam County8,714 Lee County629 Bastrop County14,746 Natural/Buffer Property9,163 Pristine Reclaimed Property3,795 Three Oaks Mine Property6,074 Industrial ComplexINCOME PRODUCING / PROPERTY TAX NEUTRALBuyer will assume and benefit from annual property income from Property Leases, Groundwater Sales and Hay Sales. In 2015, the property income exceeded $2,000,000.Ad Valorem Tax Neutral due to agriculture and open space exemptionsWATER RESOURCESSurface Water : 14 Lakes covering 1,960 surface acres with 48,379 acre feet of waterGround Water : Permitted 44,000 acre feet of water per year from Simsboro Aquifer with an additional 14,000 acre feet of water available for permittingWater Diversion Rights : An additional 18,000 acre feet of surface water diversion from the Little River. 100% of all water rights will be conveyed.INDUSTRIAL COMPLEXTurn Key: Full utilities in place (electricity, gas, water, water treatment and waste disposal), roads, railhead, intermodal facility, warehousing, manufacturing and distributionMINERAL RIGHTS5,564 acres with 100% Oil and Gas Minerals, 22,489 acres with 60% Oil and Gas Minerals. It is estimated that 200 million ton of lignite coal remain in the buffer Sandow acreage. 100% of owned minerals will be conveyed.FISH AND WILDLIFESurrounded by an award-winning habitat, fish, birds and other wildlife thrive across the property. Wildlife species include whitetail deer, wild hogs, javelina, bobcats, coyotes, turkey, dove and quail. Birds include the American bald eagle, red tail hawks, mallards, wood ducks, teal, cranes, great blue herons, cormorants, pelicans and geese. The fish species include hybrid Florida bass, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, striped bass, bluegill, red ear perch, tilapia, channel catfish, crappie, sunfish perch and chad.