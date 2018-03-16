74 Popish Ranch Road

So many possibilities, and the perfect setting to ponder them all! Perched along a ridge that commands views of the heart of Wildcat Ranch as well as Snowmass Ski Area and beyond, the enchantingand fully furnished4 bedroom, 4.5 bath, 3,567 square foot home is the perfect retreat that includes all of the necessities a mountain getaway should have: over 215 acres to call your own, incredible views, outdoor hot tub, fire pit, caretaker quarters, separate two car garagewith office above,and the ability to construct an additional 11,000+ square foot home. A parking space at the Timbers Club in Snowmass Village is also included. Wildcat Ranch is a gated ranch development that encompasses 6,800 acres of pristine Colorado land with only 14 home sites. Wildcat residents enjoy a 50 acre reservoir with its own boat dock and 26 miles of equestrian & hiking trails. Wildcat is proximate to Aspen & Snowmass Village and offers an unmatched combination of acreage, views, building entitlements and privacy. The perfect blend of escaping from it all, yet having easy access to dive right back in to all that Aspen & Snowmass have to offer.Was $12,950,000 FurnishedThen $11,500,000 FurnishedNow $10,500,000 Furnishedwww.WildcatRetreat.com