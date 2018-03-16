高端地产新闻
在售 - Snowmass Village, CO, United States - ¥66,523,800
免费询盘

Snowmass Village, CO, 81615 - United States

74 Popish Ranch Road

约¥66,523,800
原货币价格 $10,500,000
其他
马场 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3567
    平方英尺 (215.91 英亩)

房产描述

So many possibilities, and the perfect setting to ponder them all! Perched along a ridge that commands views of the heart of Wildcat Ranch as well as Snowmass Ski Area and beyond, the enchantingand fully furnished4 bedroom, 4.5 bath, 3,567 square foot home is the perfect retreat that includes all of the necessities a mountain getaway should have: over 215 acres to call your own, incredible views, outdoor hot tub, fire pit, caretaker quarters, separate two car garagewith office above,and the ability to construct an additional 11,000+ square foot home. A parking space at the Timbers Club in Snowmass Village is also included. Wildcat Ranch is a gated ranch development that encompasses 6,800 acres of pristine Colorado land with only 14 home sites. Wildcat residents enjoy a 50 acre reservoir with its own boat dock and 26 miles of equestrian & hiking trails. Wildcat is proximate to Aspen & Snowmass Village and offers an unmatched combination of acreage, views, building entitlements and privacy. The perfect blend of escaping from it all, yet having easy access to dive right back in to all that Aspen & Snowmass have to offer.Was $12,950,000 FurnishedThen $11,500,000 FurnishedNow $10,500,000 Furnishedwww.WildcatRetreat.com

上市日期: 2014年6月19日

MLS ID: 135056

联系方式

分部：
Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Andrew Ernemann
+1 9703798125

