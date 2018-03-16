高端地产新闻
在售 - Paradise Island, The Bahamas - ¥8,204,602
免费询盘

Paradise Island, The Bahamas

The Reef 19-917 & 919

约¥8,204,602
原货币价格 $1,295,000
共管公寓
高尔夫 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1497
    平方英尺

房产描述

Seize the chance to own this stunning condo in one of the world's most celebrated resorts. This 19th floor, 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom unit enjoys incredible views down Paradise Beach. The owner of this condo can enjoy revenue from the condominium revenue pool and no property taxes, and the purchase will also make the buyer eligible for Bahamian Permanent Residency.Floor to ceiling windows allow the majestic colours of the Bahamian waters to come flooding in, while the subtle earth tones of the designer furnishings provide the canvas for tranquil living. Owners of The Residences at Atlantis have exclusive access to a private gym, Starbucks Cafe and an owners' concierge team. Other amenities include the Mandara Spa, Cain Pool and Beach Club, 22 on property restaurants and high end shopping at the Atlantis Marina Village

上市日期: 2017年7月31日

MLS ID: 30776

联系方式

分部：
Damianos Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Nick Damianos
2423624211

周边设施

周边设施
_