The Reef 19-917 & 919

Seize the chance to own this stunning condo in one of the world's most celebrated resorts. This 19th floor, 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom unit enjoys incredible views down Paradise Beach. The owner of this condo can enjoy revenue from the condominium revenue pool and no property taxes, and the purchase will also make the buyer eligible for Bahamian Permanent Residency.Floor to ceiling windows allow the majestic colours of the Bahamian waters to come flooding in, while the subtle earth tones of the designer furnishings provide the canvas for tranquil living. Owners of The Residences at Atlantis have exclusive access to a private gym, Starbucks Cafe and an owners' concierge team. Other amenities include the Mandara Spa, Cain Pool and Beach Club, 22 on property restaurants and high end shopping at the Atlantis Marina Village