This custom-built lakefront home is uniquely sited on Lake Ravenel inside the secure gates of Cullasaja Club. Quality abounds in this four bedroom, four and one-half bath with an open floorplan, a large screened porch with stone fireplace, master on the main and an area for your furry children. Only four miles from the quaint town of Highlands, this home is a must see for those seeking a beautiful mountain home with a lake setting.