$4,800,000.00 USDSpectacular residence situated in the beautiful mountains of Cuernavaca. Built buy the Acclaimed architect Manuel Parra incorporating original arches of quarry stone preserved from the beautiful neighborhood in Mexico City, La Roma. This home has a unique personality and beauty unmatched in its vegetation and harmony build thinking in every detail to offer a unique experience to its residents and guests.The home has a beautiful traditional Mexican kitchen with tiles crafted in Puebla, Mexico, butler’s pantry, breakfast table in the terrace, interior breakfast room, dining room, living room with stone fireplace and three bedrooms. The main bedroom and the second suite have stone fireplace as well as the tv room. Every room have walking closet and crafted tile from Guanajuato, Mexico in every bathroom. The guest house is independent and has a beautiful kitchen and terrace.The pool is surrounded by beautiful gardens offering a great terrace with an original coal kitchen.Alejandra Romo 55-4803-7048Laura de la Torre de Skipsey 55-3466-6198