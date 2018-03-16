高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Cuernavaca, Mexico - ¥30,410,880
免费询盘

Cuernavaca, 62490 - Mexico

地址暂不公布

约¥30,410,880
原货币价格 $4,800,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 11926
    平方英尺 (7096.0 )

房产描述

$4,800,000.00 USDSpectacular residence situated in the beautiful mountains of Cuernavaca. Built buy the Acclaimed architect Manuel Parra incorporating original arches of quarry stone preserved from the beautiful neighborhood in Mexico City, La Roma. This home has a unique personality and beauty unmatched in its vegetation and harmony build thinking in every detail to offer a unique experience to its residents and guests.The home has a beautiful traditional Mexican kitchen with tiles crafted in Puebla, Mexico, butler’s pantry, breakfast table in the terrace, interior breakfast room, dining room, living room with stone fireplace and three bedrooms. The main bedroom and the second suite have stone fireplace as well as the tv room. Every room have walking closet and crafted tile from Guanajuato, Mexico in every bathroom. The guest house is independent and has a beautiful kitchen and terrace.The pool is surrounded by beautiful gardens offering a great terrace with an original coal kitchen.Alejandra Romo 55-4803-7048Laura de la Torre de Skipsey 55-3466-6198

上市日期: 2017年10月9日

联系方式

分部：
Guadalajara Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Laura de la Torre de Skipsey
55.34.66.6198

联系方式

分部：
Guadalajara Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Laura de la Torre de Skipsey
55.34.66.6198

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_