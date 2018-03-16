Villa Mara Serena is a beautiful 5-Bedroom, 5-Bath ocean-front villa located in Escondido Bay. It has ocean views from every bedroom. This location is midway between Cabarete and Sosua. Both of these picturesque Caribbean towns are full of life and adventure and are two of the Dominican Republic's most charming and lively beach-front communities. Playa Laguna is close to popular community restaurants and lots of shopping and is only 10 minutes east of the Puerto Plata International Airport. The gated community is called Playa Laguna 2 and it has private security 24 hours a day. For enhanced security, there are also strategically located security cameras.Between Villa Mara Serena and the ocean front are lush tropical gardens and a private infinity swimming pool; this is a great area for friend and family gatherings. There is also access to a private beach. In addition to formal dining with an oceanfront terrace, there is also a barbecue grill for outside dining. Adjacent to the villa, gardens, and infinity swimming pool is additional land for future construction. This construction could include an expansion of the villa or a conversion of the property into a small boutique hotel. Combined, there is a total of 7,284 m2 (1.8 acres). Currently, there is outside parking for 8 cars which is in addition to a 2-car garage. More parking could be added on the land currently not being used.Mara Serena has 5 Suites; all of which have a king size bed, private bathroom, mahogany walk-in closets and beautiful ocean views. All the en-suite bathrooms have showers as well as hydro-massage bathtubs and designer hardware. For entertainment there is a 52 inch TV with over 100 channels of cable TV, including CNN, ESPN, Cinemax and HBO plus a DVD and VHS player. Additionally there is wireless DSL connection that will allow you to use your computer inside the house or in the garden, or even at the beach.