在售 - Key Biscayne, FL, United States - ¥126,585,288
Key Biscayne, FL, 33149 - United States

9 Harbor Point

约¥126,585,288
原货币价格 $19,980,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 8
    卧室
  • 11
    浴室 (11 全卫)
  • 10993
    平方英尺 (27300.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Enjoy breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay to downtown Miami from this unique and spectacular Florida tropical vernacular home designed by renowned architect Cesar Molina. Located on one of Key Biscayne's most spectacular and private streets, this home with no expense spared and unparalleled details boasts custom handcrafted woodwork, impact glass, integrated terrazzo, fine wood and marble flooring throughout, Lutron lighting, generator,dock with lift, private beach entry, separate guest house with 4 car garage

上市日期: 2014年6月17日

MLS ID: A2209775

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Dennis Carvajal
7862553334

周边设施

周边设施
