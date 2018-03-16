9 Harbor Point

Enjoy breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay to downtown Miami from this unique and spectacular Florida tropical vernacular home designed by renowned architect Cesar Molina. Located on one of Key Biscayne's most spectacular and private streets, this home with no expense spared and unparalleled details boasts custom handcrafted woodwork, impact glass, integrated terrazzo, fine wood and marble flooring throughout, Lutron lighting, generator,dock with lift, private beach entry, separate guest house with 4 car garage