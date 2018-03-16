14 Ranch Court

This gorgeous 7-bedroom construction was carefully built and designed for the discriminating buyer, and JUST COMPLETED. The home showcases a spectacular 2-story foyer and 2-story great room or dining area, with a 20 foot tower of glass. Two additional living rooms, formal dining, a pantry, a mudroom and a second master suite round out the first floor. The home features a total of 7 bedrooms: an upstairs master with balcony, a "guest" master on the first floor, 3 ensuite bedrooms upstairs, and two bedrooms in the lower level. A fully finished lower level with wide-open space offers plenty of entertainment options.Situated on a grandfathered fully-cleared parcel, this property offers the increasingly rare opportunity to own a brand new home with 1.1 acres of full lawn. The home sits on a quiet street of high-end houses, nestled amid agricultural and horse farms, near Wolffer Vinyard. The home is also smartly situated just a few miles to Sagg Main Beach, Bridgehampton Village, Sag Harbor Village and over a dozen of the Hamptons best restaurants. For those with children, the house takes advantage of Sag Harbor's excellent school district, and is very close to the Children's and Southfork Natural History Museums.