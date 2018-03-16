高端地产新闻
在售 - Loule, Portugal - ¥15,493,779
Loule, Portugal

地址暂不公布

约¥15,493,779
原货币价格 €1,990,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5384
    平方英尺 (2240.0 )

房产描述

Imposing contemporary villa, built to the highest standards of quality. Located in the prestigious Vila Sol development, which gives you access to all the facilities available - spa, restaurants, golf, bakeries, etc. The villa consists of 5 ensuite bedrooms, 6 WC's, and you can enjoy its many venues "alfresco": fantastic garden, swimming pool, balconies and a living area and BBQ. This property is divided into two floors as follows: Floor 1: Three bedrooms ensuite with access to the outside Ground floor: Large social area divided into a living room and dining room, modern and fully equipped kitchen, two bedrooms ensuite, WC, laundry area. The villa features underfloor heating throughout the house, air conditioning in all rooms, automatic gate and garage for one car. It is the ideal villa to spend a well deserved vacation with family and friends or to live the whole year. It's worth visiting!

上市日期: 2018年3月14日

MLS ID: 105170192

联系方式

分部：
Portugal Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Vilamoura Office
+351919224919

