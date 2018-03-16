Located in the heart of Leeward Islands in Taha'a on a private islet of 7000 m2, 20 minutes by boat from Raiatea, this splendid property is fully equipped to receive family and friends.It has four bungalows-suites (105 m2 each) of high standing with bathroom and terrace overlooking the lagoon facing the sunset and overlooking Bora Bora, a fifth bungalow-suite identical but with views of the double barrier of coral which doubly protects the motu and far off the island of Huahine.Two other "Fare" are dedicated to the dining room and professional type kitchen, very well equipped and the other bar and covered terrace, open to the west and the coral reef with its motu chain.A small equipped beach, a workshop of more than 200 m2 and a helipad complete the recent installations. The island is autonomous in water and electricity.Today operated in charming residence this islet is perfect to fully enjoy the irresistible charm of the islands under the wind and sunsets of French Polynesia. From these exceptional places emerges a "mana" that touches anyone who puts their feet there.