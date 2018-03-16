高端地产新闻
在售 - Osterville, MA, United States - ¥16,440,882
Osterville, MA, 02655 - United States

144 Eel River Road

约¥16,440,882
原货币价格 $2,595,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4560
    平方英尺

房产描述

Spectacular Shingle-style residence on coveted Eel River Road and abutting the Wianno Club Golf Course provides a luxurious yet comfortable lifestyle.

A combination of an open floor plan in addition to traditional rooms gives this home the most desirable combination of living space. The graciously proportioned rooms provide a nice balance of formal and informal spaces for entertaining and family living. A delightful chef's kitchen is an inspiring place to cook, and opens to a large family room with fabulous windows, gas fireplace and family dining area, and opens to the back deck. The formal living room, dining room and mahogany paneled study are all sophisticated and elegant. Luxurious first floor master suite with two walk-in closets, two second floor bedroom suites with well appointed bathrooms, along with two additional bedrooms with a shared bath. Beautiful detailing and wood flooring throughout. A private level yard, with beautiful stone walls, is the perfect place for outdoor enjoyment and has plenty of room for a pool. Attached three car garage. Conveniently located within minutes to Osterville's Village, marinas, clubs and beaches.

上市日期: 2015年10月15日

MLS ID: 21509932

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Osterville Brokerage
代理经纪:
Margaret Rowland
5089575576

周边设施

周边设施
_