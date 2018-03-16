高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Carefree, AZ, United States - ¥13,938,320
免费询盘

Carefree, AZ, 85377 - United States

8100 E Grapevine Rd

约¥13,938,320
原货币价格 $2,200,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 5174
    平方英尺

房产描述

Cliffside Estate with MAXIMUM Privacy, Views. This rare Carefree horse property of over 7 acres has lots of extra space for your additional garage and storage spaces, and NO HOA, no steps with 20 foot ceilings, with walls of windows maximize the light into the home This magnificent contemporary home is in a magical location, perched on a high bluff at Rowe Wash. You will be awestruck with the mountain vistas Over $20,000 spent refurbishing the pool and spa to like new! The winding entry driveway is paver covered. Large single level entertainer's back yard, , complete Viking kitchen package, and a private well. The pool is heated by an energy efficient heat pump, abundant 12v lighting in the home, double laundry rooms with w/d's. Be sure to watch the video tour!

上市日期: 2017年11月1日

MLS ID: 5681658

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Nancy Westmoreland
4804887551 17551

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Nancy Westmoreland
4804887551 17551

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_