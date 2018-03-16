8100 E Grapevine Rd

Cliffside Estate with MAXIMUM Privacy, Views. This rare Carefree horse property of over 7 acres has lots of extra space for your additional garage and storage spaces, and NO HOA, no steps with 20 foot ceilings, with walls of windows maximize the light into the home This magnificent contemporary home is in a magical location, perched on a high bluff at Rowe Wash. You will be awestruck with the mountain vistas Over $20,000 spent refurbishing the pool and spa to like new! The winding entry driveway is paver covered. Large single level entertainer's back yard, , complete Viking kitchen package, and a private well. The pool is heated by an energy efficient heat pump, abundant 12v lighting in the home, double laundry rooms with w/d's. Be sure to watch the video tour!