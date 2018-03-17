6600 Lybrook Ct

This exquisite custom built one of a kind home was constructed by and for the current owners and reflects the pride of ownership rarely found in today’s market. A traditional floorplan featuring embassy sized informal and formal rooms creates an environment ideal for large scale entertaining and comfortable family living. From the breathtaking two-story entry foyer with extraordinary staircase, to the stunning gourmet chef’s kitchen with adjoining expansive family room, to the deluxe master bedroom suite complete with sitting area and luxury bath, no detail has been compromised in presenting this fine home of distinction. Further enhancing the home’s appeal is a fully finished lower level including recreation room, game room, exercise room, theater, wine cellar plus guest bedroom suite. Additional amenities include a catering kitchen and four-car garage. A private deck overlooks a park-like setting while the grounds themselves feature a fabulous swimming pool and multiple entertaining terraces and patios. Ideally located in the prestigious Burning Tree community in the heart of Bethesda, this home will appeal to buyers with discerning taste.