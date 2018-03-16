39029 N Alister Mckenzie Dr

Presiding upon a one-of-a-kind 15-acre estate that towers over the valley, this house is not a cliff-hanging home. Rather, it drapes across a natural “island in the sky” platform that offers ultimate privacy and security. The architectural design embodies humanity’s march from early man living in southwest pueblos forward through time to a futuristic world. The design is part organic pueblo, part southwest contemporary and part futuristic modern. Owner is the scion of a 19th century European Industrialist who became a grand philanthropist. Following in his great-great-great grandfather’s philanthropic footsteps, the current owner pursued a passion for philanthropy and art in all forms, including this house. Details: 11,560 square feet livable with more than 17,000 square feet under roof.Four bedrooms total: two bedrooms plus an office in the main house and a detached two-bedroom guesthouse. Seven baths. Oversized three-car garage. For an acceptable offer on the house, seller may include neighboring Lot 20 Lone Mountain (4.36 acres) for a discounted price of $100,000.