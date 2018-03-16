高端地产新闻
在售 - Knoxville, TN, United States - ¥15,839,000
免费询盘

Knoxville, TN, 37902 - United States

612 South Gay Street

约¥15,839,000
原货币价格 $2,500,000
其他
高尔夫 生活方式
历史古迹 生活方式
都会生活 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 12
    卧室
  • 12
    浴室 (12 全卫)
  • 16300
    平方英尺

房产描述

The historic Mechanics' Bank and Trust Company Building, constructed with locally quarried marble, was built in 1907 and designed in the Second Renaissance Revival style. In 1983, the building was added to the National Register of Historic Places for its architectural significance.Levels two, three and four of this building have been gutted and can be built out separately as three private residences of approximately 3,600 square feet each or combined to create a spacious 11,220 square foot individual home. Two doors from the Tennessee Theater, occupants will enjoy Gay Street views and access to Downtown Knoxville while in the heart of the vibrant Theater District.The main level is currently a functioning law office and can be used as restaurant or retail space. This rare opportunity lends itself to custom design and high quality build-out like no other.

上市日期: 2017年10月30日

MLS ID: 1021546

联系方式

分部：
Alliance Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Melinda Grimac
865.356.4178

