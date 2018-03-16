45 Meadowmere Lane

Built in the style of Grosvenor Atterbury residences in Southampton's Estate Section, sited on almost two acres with heated Gunite 40'x20' pool and north-south Har-Tru tennis court, is set back from lovely Meadowmere Lane down a gated, winding gravel drive. The parking court leads to the brick-clad home's entrances. The front door opens to a vestibule, a sitting room with fireplace, the great room with fireplace and main stair, then through to the dining room and chef's kitchen with professional appliances. The gathering rooms open onto the large outdoor stone patio with arched trellis overhead. Past the kitchen, the east wing of the house, with its own archway entrance from the parking court, includes two guest suites, an indoor patio/family room, and the back staircase. The primary staircase leads to the master suite with office, fireplace, and over-sized closets. The adjoining wing starts with a game platform and office, then on to a TV den, two bedrooms, one with a loft, and two baths, before connecting to the back stair case. Outside, the brick-bordered pool leads to the shingle-sided pool house with sitting and changing rooms, bath, kitchenette, powder room, and attached outdoor shower. A path leads to the tennis court. Everything on this estate is made more beautiful by the landscaping, gardens, mature trees, and lawns. FEMA AE zone, 9 ft. BFE.