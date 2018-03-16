27872 Homestead Rd.

Turnkey "Greenbrier", popular model "F" San Joaquin Hills family home located in a highly desirable private gated community. Beautifully appointed, open floor plan w/oversized yard, huge upstairs bonus room w/built-ins, (could be 5th bedroom). Downstairs bedroom (currently an office) full downstairs bathroom. Remodeled, bright meticulously maintained. Double door entry, dramatic staircase, gorgeous hardwood flooring, new carpeting, custom drapes shutters. Updated chef's kitchen, with 5 burner Thermador cook top, built-in GE Monogram refrigerator, center island w/ Ceasarstone counter tops. Kitchen, breakfast room adjoins family room w/fireplace. Butler's pantry offers extra storage. Private Master suite boasts, new decorator paint, vaulted ceiling, balcony plus his hers walk_in closets. Two new Wi-Fi thermostat's, allow you to control the homes temperature even when out of town. Custom closet organizers, built-in's plus ceilings fans, central vacuum and new security system.3 car garage w/overhead storage built-ins. Rare to find such a large private rear yard in this private community. Short stroll to community resort style amenities, pool, spa, park tot lot. Move in ready. Close to schools, shopping, the 73 5 freeways. NO MELLO ROOS TAXES.