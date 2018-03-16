高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Laguna Niguel, CA, United States - ¥7,887,822
免费询盘

Laguna Niguel, CA, 92677 - United States

27872 Homestead Rd.

约¥7,887,822
原货币价格 $1,245,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3286
    平方英尺 (8067.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Turnkey "Greenbrier", popular model "F" San Joaquin Hills family home located in a highly desirable private gated community. Beautifully appointed, open floor plan w/oversized yard, huge upstairs bonus room w/built-ins, (could be 5th bedroom). Downstairs bedroom (currently an office) full downstairs bathroom. Remodeled, bright meticulously maintained. Double door entry, dramatic staircase, gorgeous hardwood flooring, new carpeting, custom drapes shutters. Updated chef's kitchen, with 5 burner Thermador cook top, built-in GE Monogram refrigerator, center island w/ Ceasarstone counter tops. Kitchen, breakfast room adjoins family room w/fireplace. Butler's pantry offers extra storage. Private Master suite boasts, new decorator paint, vaulted ceiling, balcony plus his hers walk_in closets. Two new Wi-Fi thermostat's, allow you to control the homes temperature even when out of town. Custom closet organizers, built-in's plus ceilings fans, central vacuum and new security system.3 car garage w/overhead storage built-ins. Rare to find such a large private rear yard in this private community. Short stroll to community resort style amenities, pool, spa, park tot lot. Move in ready. Close to schools, shopping, the 73 5 freeways. NO MELLO ROOS TAXES.

上市日期: 2016年1月19日

MLS ID: OC16035032

联系方式

分部：
HOM Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Carol Paulsen
+1 9492449024

联系方式

分部：
HOM Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Carol Paulsen
+1 9492449024

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_