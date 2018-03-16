163 Old Colony Road

Embrace the architectural excellence and striking curb appeal of this 2015 Contemporary home! The distinctive rectilinear forms combine with the airiness of relaxed interiors that feature 4 beds, 3.2 baths, and show stopping living spaces. Minimal lines accentuate oversize picture windows that pour in light. The serene 1st floor features LR w/fireplace, light infused FDR, and a sparkling chef's EIK and great room with many imported and luxury finishes. A remarkable 18' glass wall of accordion doors totally retract to extend the living space to the outdoors. Upstairs, the stylish Master bedroom offers WIC and spa-inspired master bath. Add'l bedrooms are bright and generous with ample closets and peaceful views. A fabulous lower level with family room, powder room and access to the 2 car garage enhances this already spacious home. Every modern convenience has been considered in this uniquely styled and tranquil retreat, just steps to the Hartsdale train, shops and Edgemont High School.