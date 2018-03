A gorgeous 2 acre - very private - Lake Sunapee building lot on the coveted eastern shore. Build your dream home facing widest water and sunset views. This lot gently slopes to very level ground along the waterfront. An undulating 233' shoreline offers many places to swim, fish, relax and enjoy! The frontage will allow construction of 2 permanent wharfs. Located in an area of highest quality homes - this location benefits from privacy beyond the boundaries.