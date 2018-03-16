59-540a Pueo Pl #b

A New Look at Kohala Ranch 2018: A Million Dollar View with nearly 2 acres of land and recently remodeled. A new kitchen, new roof, new infinity edge half-moon pool, third bathroom added, landscaping and fencing, ocean view lanai, new media room (or 3rd bedroom) and new details to the master bath and more. With the incredibly low and dated inventory at much higher prices in Kohala Ranch, this is a breath of fresh air. The new salt water pool and view are beyond reproach. Ocean and coastal views on a scale of 1-10 this is an 8 no less. Located in the lower elevation of the desirable section of the Heather’s in Kohala Ranch. County tax records indicate this is a 2-bedroom 2 bath; the new 3rd bathroom has not yet been reflected. Additionally, the original office/storage area is now functioning as a 3rd bedroom or media room. See video attached to this listing. Located on a cul de sac. New Additions: Brand new standing seam roof installed 9/2017 Saltwater pool and lanai decking with new wrought iron fencing and gate Outdoor shower added Brazilian hardwood flooring throughout main living area and master suite New full kitchen with large island, new stove, frig, dishwasher, wine fridge Window blinds Interior cusotom color paint Master bath partial remodel Guest bath painted and updated with new hardware and flooring Screens on all doors including a custom-made screen door for front entry Back room all new for use as 3rd bedroom or media room Full bathroom added with tub and shower for back room Pebble tile on shower floors added New dryer New carpeting Ceiling fans installed throughout and new electric outlets added Updates to electrical and plumbing Sprinkler and irrigation system