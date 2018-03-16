This villa is located near S’Alqueria Blanca and offers panoramic views of the countryside, the village and the sea.The built area of 425 sq metres is well distributed, offering four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Built in traditional style to the highest standards of quality.This beautiful hillside country house impresses with its variety of lovely vistas: you can enjoy a spectacular view of the sea, or the picturesque village of S'Alqueria Blanca, or the gently rolling landscape with its almond trees and the mountains of the Pla i Llevant beyond. Surrounded by a Mediterranean garden with long-established trees, the house enjoys an advantageous hillside situation and was designed with the views very much in mind. From the various generously sized terraces, and of course from the pool as well, the view takes in the marvellous scenery of the area. With fully movable glazing, you can enjoy this view all year round. The terraced garden with lavender hedges, roses, olives and fig trees, the bowling green with sea views and the well-integrated barbecue level all lend themselves to outdoor living almost without restriction. Choose sunny or shady spots according to whim, without having to miss out on the spectacular view. The villa is designed for eight people. Inside, the rooms are generously proportioned and here, too, the many windows pay homage to the situation of the villa. A guest apartment with a separate entrance belongs to the house. As a little highlight, there is a small private chapel just below the house. Built in high-quality materials in a traditional style, this property blends harmoniously into the landscape.In only 3 minutes’ drive, you can reach the still-authentic village of S'Alqueria Blanca. You can be in Santanyi, Porto Petro or Cala d'Or in a few minutes, giving a wide choice of possibilities. The beaches of Cala Mondrago, Cala Santanyi and Cala Llombards can all be reached in less than 10 minutes by car. The Vall d'Or golf course can be reached in approximately 15 minutes.