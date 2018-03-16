Beautifully renovated farmhouse with adjacent building that can serve as home office.Located on the south of Turnhout on more than 2 ha of land with more than 600 sqm of living area.On the ground floor, a very spacious living and dining room with a view of the French Buxus garden. In addition, there is a large fully equipped kitchen with a view of the indoor patio.There is also a relaxation room with billiard room. On the first floor, four largebedrooms and two bathrooms. In the adjacent building, a luxury management office and two guest rooms with bathroom.In the garden is a discreet pool with poolhouse overlooking the 1.5 ha orchard.There is a garage with space for 2 cars and space for 10 cars to park outside.Other: main building in basement, central vacuum cleaner system, alarm. UC: 1360173For any further information, please contact Dirk Hoebrechts at +32 (0) 475 23 23 96.