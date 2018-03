This villa is located in a residential area of Son Vida with unobstructed views, close to the golf courses and a few minutes from the city of Palma.A 2,295m2 plot and 734m2 built area on two floors. It has six spacious bedrooms and six bathrooms. Fitted kitchen, dining room, spacious lounge-dining room. Porch. Guest WC. Large terraces. Large swimming pool and a well-maintained garden with trees.