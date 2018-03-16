高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Leeward, Turks and Caicos Islands - ¥8,863,504
免费询盘

Leeward, Turks and Caicos Islands

Canalfront

约¥8,863,504
原货币价格 $1,399,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3649
    平方英尺 (0.76 英亩)

房产描述

Well positioned in a desirable high end community Villa Floreat is a beautiful 5 bedroom/4 bathroom executive residence with 3,649 SF of interior space. A quiet location with stunning views on the Leeward canal system, walking distance to a private primary school and close proximity to Grace Bay Beach, this home will allow its new owner to enjoy all the amenities that a Caribbean lifestyle provides. Testament to it’s solid construction is that it withstood a Category 5 storm with virtually no damage. Built with family in mind, this home has a sensibility in terms of layout, design and durability for plenty of indoor/outdoor family living featuring an outdoor shower, landscaping with zoned irrigation, a backup generator, fencing and gated entry. Villa Floreat is an entertainer's delight with a large 14,400 gallon swimming pool with fibre optic lighting and pool side BBQ area, gazebo for dining al fresco and pergola for additional shade. Additionally this home is perfect for the boating enthusiast as the property includes an expansive 45 FT boat dock with 100 FT of pristine canal frontage providing easy access to the open ocean and beyond.

上市日期: 2016年3月22日

MLS ID: 1600617

联系方式

分部：
Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lisa Lopes-Wilson
6492314469

联系方式

分部：
Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lisa Lopes-Wilson
6492314469

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_