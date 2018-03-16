Canalfront

Well positioned in a desirable high end community Villa Floreat is a beautiful 5 bedroom/4 bathroom executive residence with 3,649 SF of interior space. A quiet location with stunning views on the Leeward canal system, walking distance to a private primary school and close proximity to Grace Bay Beach, this home will allow its new owner to enjoy all the amenities that a Caribbean lifestyle provides. Testament to it’s solid construction is that it withstood a Category 5 storm with virtually no damage. Built with family in mind, this home has a sensibility in terms of layout, design and durability for plenty of indoor/outdoor family living featuring an outdoor shower, landscaping with zoned irrigation, a backup generator, fencing and gated entry. Villa Floreat is an entertainer's delight with a large 14,400 gallon swimming pool with fibre optic lighting and pool side BBQ area, gazebo for dining al fresco and pergola for additional shade. Additionally this home is perfect for the boating enthusiast as the property includes an expansive 45 FT boat dock with 100 FT of pristine canal frontage providing easy access to the open ocean and beyond.