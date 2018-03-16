Getting to Cornucopia means getting into a small boat for the delightful few minutes ride from Trellis Bay, past Marina Cay and across from Scrub Island, while returning the friendly waves of other boaters on the way. This waterfront property has the incredible luxury of a 100-foot long private dock and a golf-cart type vehicle that will transport you to the house. There are also two moorings off the dock in 10 feet of water.Cornucopia is located on the leasehold side of Great Camanoe and has about 47 years left of the 99-year Crown lease. It has a Spanish-Moorish design with white alabaster façade and heavy redwood timbered doors. The main house has two double bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. The other two bedrooms are in the nearby guesthouse. The master bedroom has teak flooring but the rest of the house is tiled with terracotta.There are separate flower-lined paths from the beach-walk, dining verandah, and sun terrace leading to the two bedrooms in the guesthouse. The 40-foot curved sun terrace overlooks the Caribbean Sea to Scrub Island. The 30-foot covered, open air dining area can seat up to 12 people in chandeliered elegance. The gourmet country kitchen houses the professional Garland range, wood finish refrigerator and tiled counters. The pantry includes the deep freeze, icemaker, washing machine and plenty of shelving.The aforementioned paths also lead to two secluded beaches – one for swimming and the other for chaises and hammocks for relaxing in the sun and shade.The property has the enviable facility to “make” 750 gallons of water per day with its own desalination plant. A home-away-from-home or a more permanent get-away-from-it-all and live in old world luxury type of residence, Cornucopia has a lot to offer to ones with independent dispositions and a desire for relative comfort.