2600 Grandview Ave

Welcome to this one-of-a-kind, stunning, new beach plantation home. This gorgeous home is situated on one of the highest sand section lots in Manhattan Beach, allowing for incredible 270° unblockable ocean, mountain, and city views! This rare walk street corner location home has a 3 stop elevator, 3 car garage, 5 bedrooms + separate guest quarters/ 6th bedroom, 7.5 baths and dual zoned A/C. It is approximately 4,410 square feet and located only 4 blocks to the beach and short walk to parks. The sunny top floor has 10 foot ceilings and includes: living room, large gourmet kitchen, and amazing family room with 2 sets of La Cantina bifold doors opening to breathtaking ocean view wrap around decks. The mid-level has a beautiful master suite + gorgeous bathroom with steam shower and soaking tub. There are 3 additional bedrooms and 3 baths. The bottom floor has a separate guest bedroom and bath, laundry room, wine cellar, and 1 more en-suite bedroom. Don’t miss out on this wonderful new home!