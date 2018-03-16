5 Birch Rd

Exquisite in every way this elegant brick colonial is set on a lush manicured acre with pool, stone waterfalls, spa, and cabana/guest house with kitchen bath and entertainment rm. The 2 story entry foyer sets the tone for the main level with 10'+ ceilings, architectural moldings throughout, great room/fireplace and wet bar, elegant living room, banquet dining room, cherry library/fireplace gourmet kit, breakfast room with turret ceiling and French doors leading to private backyard with pool & cabana, a bedroom, bath and powder room complete the 1st level. The 2nd level offers a luxurious master suite with sitting area/fireplace and master bath with steam shower and Jacuzzi, 4 additional large bedrooms and 3 baths. The walkout lower level has high ceilings, entertainment area, wet bar, playroom, study, bath & storage. A very private oasis replete with every anticipated amenity, blue ribbon schools, Tenafly's high school and low taxes! A perfect blend of country living and urban sophistication only 10 minutes to the George Washington Bridge and Manhattan!