在售 - Whitefish, MT, United States - ¥13,906,642
Whitefish, MT, 59937 - United States

230 Luge Ln

约¥13,906,642
原货币价格 $2,195,000
独立家庭住宅
湖畔 生活方式
山景 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4608
    平方英尺 (0.6 英亩)

房产描述

Amazing views up and down the lake. Beautifully maintained and cared for by the only owner of this home. This log home was built with family and entertaining in mind. Open floor plan with beautiful rock fireplace. Newly re-modeled kitchen adds to the over all appeal and warmth of the home. The property comes with a grandfathered boathouse. Enjoy relaxing evenings from the spacious decks or the hot tub. The home is offered fully furnished, owners exclusion list. Plenty of storage in the oversized garage with living space above.

上市日期: 2017年4月3日

MLS ID: 21704340

联系方式

分部：
Glacier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Kelly Laabs
+1 4068905451

周边设施

