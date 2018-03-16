230 Luge Ln

Amazing views up and down the lake. Beautifully maintained and cared for by the only owner of this home. This log home was built with family and entertaining in mind. Open floor plan with beautiful rock fireplace. Newly re-modeled kitchen adds to the over all appeal and warmth of the home. The property comes with a grandfathered boathouse. Enjoy relaxing evenings from the spacious decks or the hot tub. The home is offered fully furnished, owners exclusion list. Plenty of storage in the oversized garage with living space above.