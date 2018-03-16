529 S Flagler Dr 18f

This fully renovated “F” line with East and West exposures, with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and 1,927s.f. +/- of living space, has soft sugar porcelain tile floors, custom shaker cabinets, Kitchen Aid Appliances, quartz counter tops, marble baths, ceiling to floor “Hurricane Impact Doors and Windows”, walk-in closet, ample storage and much more. Spacious balcony to enjoy the exceptional sunrises over the Intracoastal Waterway and the Island of Palm Beach. Easy to show and a must see.Trump Plaza features 24 hour security, valet, concierge, two swimming pools, new gym, tennis court, dog run, generator and is close to area shopping and nightlife. Perfect for your winter or year round residence.