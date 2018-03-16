高端地产新闻
在售 - West Palm Beach, FL, United States - ¥8,806,484
West Palm Beach, FL, 33401 - United States

529 S Flagler Dr 18f

约¥8,806,484
原货币价格 $1,390,000
共管公寓
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1927
    平方英尺

房产描述

This fully renovated “F” line with East and West exposures, with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and 1,927s.f. +/- of living space, has soft sugar porcelain tile floors, custom shaker cabinets, Kitchen Aid Appliances, quartz counter tops, marble baths, ceiling to floor “Hurricane Impact Doors and Windows”, walk-in closet, ample storage and much more. Spacious balcony to enjoy the exceptional sunrises over the Intracoastal Waterway and the Island of Palm Beach. Easy to show and a must see.Trump Plaza features 24 hour security, valet, concierge, two swimming pools, new gym, tennis court, dog run, generator and is close to area shopping and nightlife. Perfect for your winter or year round residence.

上市日期: 2017年8月17日

MLS ID: 17-1732

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Palm Beach Brokerage
代理经纪:
Andrew Thomka-Gazdik
5617148955

_