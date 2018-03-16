41065 N 109th Pl

Hilltop soft contemporary home offers intriguing architecture and 360-degree views. Cantilevered patio rooflines defy gravity by providing expansive space without disrupting pillars. Copper fascia, Alder wood ceiling details, lots of glass and steel and stone finishes create a warm and inviting organic home. The split flowing floor plan provides privacy for the master retreat and office on one side and the 3 guest bedrooms on the other. The gourmet kitchen, cozy den and kitchen dining area are perfect for casual living. Step it up a bit and entertain in the great room with the 10’ telescoping glass wall system, full-size wet bar and wine cellar opening to the outdoor bar area. The mountain views, lush Sonoran Desert, sunset and city lights are the perfect backdrop for the infinity pool, spa, spacious patios. Enjoy the outdoor fireplace, the hilltop sunset porch, and the outdoor kitchen in this relaxed lifestyle environment. Location within Desert Mountain offers convenience to Desert Mountain's gate for quick access to shopping, dining, as well as additional community amenities including golf, biking and hiking trails, and the new $12MM Sonoran Fitness Center. No membership included. Equity Golf or Lifestyle Memberships are available through The Desert Mountain Club.