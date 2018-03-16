A tranquil and intriguing House of Character in the beautiful area of San Lawrenz, Gozo, perfectly placed to enjoy beautiful sunsets and the best of Mediterranean living. Located in the outskirts of the village, this property enjoys unobstructed sea and country views within its own peaceful space. The four bedroom house is complemented by traditional characteristics such as weathered Maltese stone, wooden beams, and stone arches throughout. All bedrooms are en-suite, there is a large kitchen/dining area and living room, and the outside space of this home is truly enchanting; a large inviting swimming pool surrounded by lush greenery and incredible views, entertaining deck and BBQ area, and Mediterranean garden. A first floor terrace gives further views of the amazing surroundings. Two car garage included in price.