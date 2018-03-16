高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - San Lawrenz, Malta - ¥9,732,273
免费询盘

San Lawrenz, Malta

地址暂不公布

约¥9,732,273
原货币价格 €1,250,000
其他

详情

  • 4
    卧室

房产描述

A tranquil and intriguing House of Character in the beautiful area of San Lawrenz, Gozo, perfectly placed to enjoy beautiful sunsets and the best of Mediterranean living. Located in the outskirts of the village, this property enjoys unobstructed sea and country views within its own peaceful space. The four bedroom house is complemented by traditional characteristics such as weathered Maltese stone, wooden beams, and stone arches throughout. All bedrooms are en-suite, there is a large kitchen/dining area and living room, and the outside space of this home is truly enchanting; a large inviting swimming pool surrounded by lush greenery and incredible views, entertaining deck and BBQ area, and Mediterranean garden. A first floor terrace gives further views of the amazing surroundings. Two car garage included in price.

上市日期: 2013年9月11日

MLS ID: 105170

联系方式

分部：
Malta Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Beth Abela-Sandelle
35620108070

联系方式

分部：
Malta Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Beth Abela-Sandelle
35620108070

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_