One of Scottsdale’s Landmark Properties, Approx. 7,700 sqft, with 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms on over 3 acres. Horse privileges are grandfathered in. Gorgeous Gary Geitz build with custom ceiling treatments, hand carved cabinetry, ornate fireplaces, Imported Italian marble, Canterra pillars, custom iron work and so many unique details you must see in person. This property may be split, 3.01 acres and R-35. Drawings available upon request.